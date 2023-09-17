Football: Furuhashi scores, sets up another as Celtic down Dundee

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored his fourth goal of the season and had an assist as Celtic cruised to a 3-0 win over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Furuhashi doubled Celtic's lead in the 63rd minute when last season's top scorer timed his run superbly to sneak behind the visitors' backline and steer a header into the top corner off Callum McGregor's floated ball into the box. Furuhashi's cutback from the byline set up Matt O'Riley to complete the scoring four minutes later at Celtic Park. David Turnbull's penalty had given the home side the lead in the 51st minute. In Ital...