Baseball: Okamoto homers as Giants outlast Swallows in crucial win

Kazuma Okamoto hit his Japan-leading 41st home run, and Makoto Kadowaki singled in the winning run in the ninth inning as the Yomiuri Giants improved their chances of reaching the Central League playoffs with a 3-2 walk-off win Sunday over the Yakult Swallows. Battling the third-place DeNA BayStars in the fight for the league's third and final postseason slot, the Giants came from a run down at Tokyo Dome on sixth-inning homers by Yoshihiro Maru and Okamoto. Yakult tied it in the ninth off closer Taisei Ota (3-0), but rookie Yuki Okada led off the Giants' ninth. With two outs and runners on fi...