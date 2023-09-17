Football: Reysol widen their safety margin with win over Yokohama FC

Newsfrom Japan

Kashiwa Reysol extended their unbeaten run in the J-League first division to six games Sunday with a 2-1 away win against Yokohama FC. First-half goals from Matheus Savio and Mao Hosoya at Yokohama's Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium moved Reysol to 26 points, four clear of 17th-placed Yokohama FC, who lead bottom club Shonan Bellmare by just one point. Minutes after Reysol failed to net from two good shots at goal from a Savio corner, the Brazilian scored from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after his hard shot clipped a Yokohama FC defender's arm in the penalty area. Five minutes later, midfiel...