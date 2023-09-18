Football: Kubo heroics wasted as Real Madrid defeat Sociedad

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo put in a stellar performance away to his former club Real Madrid, but Real Sociedad suffered a 2-1 defeat on Sunday for their first loss of the new Spanish La Liga season. Kubo, who was sold to Sociedad by the star-studded capital side in the summer of 2022, was heavily involved in the fifth-minute opener when his incisive ball into the box from the right found Ander Barrenetxea, whose initial shot was saved by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga before the forward bundled home the rebound. The 22-year-old Kubo stunned the Santiago Bernabeu crowd six minutes later when he cut...