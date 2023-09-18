Baseball: Fujinami extends scoreless streak, Orioles reach playoffs

Newsfrom Japan

Shintaro Fujinami threw a scoreless two-thirds of an inning as the Baltimore Orioles walked off the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 in 11 innings Sunday. The two American League East teams secured their places in the playoffs after the Texas Rangers lost to the Cleveland Guardians. Trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, reliever Fujinami had runners on the corners with one out following a double, walk and a stolen base. Josh Lowe was then called out at home plate trying to score on a Jonathan Aranda grounder to first. Lowe was initially called safe, but the play was overturned on review at Oriole Park at Camden...