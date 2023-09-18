Baseball: Buffaloes rough up Tanaka in win over Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes got to former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka early en route to a 6-3 win over the Rakuten Eagles on Monday. Tomoya Mori went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Yutaro Sugimoto also drove in two runs for the Pacific League-leading Buffaloes, who built a 5-0 lead after three innings at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Rakuten got back into the game by scoring three runs in the fourth, but slugging catcher Mori gave Orix an insurance run in the sixth with his 16th home run of the season. Atsuya Kogita (3-0) threw a scoreless fifth in relief for the win. Tanaka (7-10) gave up f...