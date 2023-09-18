Japan eyes setting more missile depots under new security strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to build more ammunition depots at Self-Defense Forces facilities from fiscal 2024 to store long-range missiles as it is set to acquire enemy base strike capabilities, sources close to the matter said Monday. The plan comes as a part of Japan's efforts to increase 130 such depots by fiscal 2032 from roughly 1,400 at present, following its decision in December to acquire the strike capabilities to deter attacks, in a major shift in the pacifist country's security policy amid mounting regional military threats. The depots planned at nine Ground Self-Defense Force facilities across pr...