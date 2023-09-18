China's Japan seafood imports dive 68% in Aug. over Fukushima water

Newsfrom Japan

China's seafood imports from Japan dived 67.6 percent from a year earlier in August, Chinese customs data showed Monday, as Beijing introduced a total ban on marine products shipped from the neighboring country late that month. The pace of decline accelerated from 28.5 percent in July, with China slapping the total ban in response to the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea beginning Aug. 24. In August, China imported from Japan seafood worth 149.02 million yuan ($20.43 million), the data showed. Beijing has strongly opposed the di...