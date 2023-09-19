Top U.S. diplomat, Chinese vice president hold talks in New York

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday, the latest in a series of high-level direct communications between Washington and Beijing as they weigh a summit of their leaders later this year despite numerous areas of disagreement.

“From the perspective of the United States, face-to-face diplomacy is the best way to deal with areas where we disagree, and also the best way to explore areas of cooperation between us,” Blinken said after they sat down at the Chinese Mission to the United Nations in New York.

“The world expects us to responsibly...