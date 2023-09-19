Tokyo stocks lower in morning on tech weakness, Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Tuesday morning, weighed down by semiconductor-related shares and wariness ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 403.86 points, or 1.20 percent, from Friday to 33,129.23. The broader Topix index was down 13.69 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,414.69. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric power and gas, and service issues.