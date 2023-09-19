Japan’s Nikkei ends lower on high-tech plunge ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended lower Tuesday, led by declines of semiconductor-related issues, as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 290.50 points, or 0.87 percent, from Friday at 33,242.59. The broader Topix index finished 1.92 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 2,430.30. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, service, and electric power and gas issues.