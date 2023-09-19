Football: Korea’s Incheon upset Marinos 4-2 in ACL group opener

Newsfrom Japan

Brazilian winger Hernandes scored twice in a four-minute span to secure Asian Champions League debutants Incheon United a 4-2 upset against J-League heavyweights Yokohama F Marinos in their opening Group G match on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old attacker delivered a game-winning performance off the bench for the visiting K League side, who made the most of limited possession at Nissan Stadium as they repeatedly exposed the J1 champions on the counter.

Marinos twice fought back from a goal down in the first half, with Takuma Nishimura equalizing after Incheon opened on an own goal and Ryo Miyaichi ma...