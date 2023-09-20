Zelenskyy in U.N. speech outlines global stakes in Russia’s war

Newsfrom Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday tried to shore up support for his country during his address at the U.N. headquarters in New York, explaining the stakes of Russia’s ongoing war not only for Kyiv but also for the rest of the world.

Joining the world body’s General Assembly in person for the first time since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of “weaponizing” essentials such as food and energy, in addition to posing a nuclear threat.

Zelenskyy, wearing his trademark khaki shirt, said it is clear that Russia’s manipulation of...