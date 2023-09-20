Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall Street fall, Fed meeting weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street, as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome later in the day of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 63.08 points, or 0.19 percent, from Tuesday to 33,179.51. The broader Topix index was down 3.81 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,426.49.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and textiles and apparel issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.75-76 yen compared with 147.8...