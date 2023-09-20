Japan household assets reach record 2,115 tril. yen at end of June

Newsfrom Japan

Assets held by Japanese households hit a record 2,115 trillion yen ($14 trillion) at the end of June, marking a 4.6 percent rise from a year earlier, due to higher stock prices and increased cash holdings, the Bank of Japan said Wednesday. Stock holdings surged 26.0 percent to a record 268 trillion yen while investment trusts rose 15.9 percent to 100 trillion yen, also the highest since 2005. Cash and deposits, which accounted for over half of total household assets, were up 1.4 percent to a record 1,117 trillion yen. The BOJ held 580.49 trillion yen worth of Japanese government bonds, or 53.2...