Tokyo stocks lower in morning on Wall St. fall, Fed meeting caution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Wednesday morning, tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street, as a cautious mood prevailed ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 120.38 points, or 0.36 percent, from Tuesday to 33,122.21. The broader Topix index was down 15.94 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,414.36.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and textiles and apparel issues.