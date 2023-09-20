Baseball: Kikuchi reaches 10 wins for 1st time in MLB season
Yusei Kikuchi reached double-digit wins in a major league season for the first time in his career Tuesday after pitching five-plus innings in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over the New York Yankees.
Kikuchi (10-6) surrendered the only run of the game in the first inning when he allowed a single and then a game-tying double to Gleyber Torres at Yankee Stadium. The lefty opened the second and third giving up a hit, but retired all the rest before he issued a walk and came off the mound with a shoulder cramp in the sixth with the Blue Jays leading 4-1.
“It feels invigorating to win double-digit ...