Baseball: Kikuchi reaches 10 wins for 1st time in MLB season

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi reached double-digit wins in a major league season for the first time in his career Tuesday after pitching five-plus innings in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over the New York Yankees.

Kikuchi (10-6) surrendered the only run of the game in the first inning when he allowed a single and then a game-tying double to Gleyber Torres at Yankee Stadium. The lefty opened the second and third giving up a hit, but retired all the rest before he issued a walk and came off the mound with a shoulder cramp in the sixth with the Blue Jays leading 4-1.

“It feels invigorating to win double-digit ...