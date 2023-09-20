Tokyo stocks fall on caution before U.S. Fed meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the results of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 218.81 points, or 0.66 percent, from Tuesday at 33,023.78. The broader Topix index finished 24.30 points, or 1.00 percent, lower at 2,406.00.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and textiles and apparel issues.