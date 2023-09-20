Hopeful president Hou seeks deterrence, dialogue across Taiwan Strait

Newsfrom Japan

Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City and presidential candidate of Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party, called for deterrence, dialogue and de-escalation to promote cross-strait peace and stability in a speech to a U.S. think tank earlier this week, Taiwanese media said.

Hou of the party also known as the Kuomintang, outlined his so-called “three Ds” strategy at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Monday during his U.S. trip, according to media reports. The presidential election will be held next January.

In an article published by the Foreign Affairs magazine the same day, Ho...