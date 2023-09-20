Aug. foreign entries to Japan at 2.2 mil., 85% of pre-pandemic level

Newsfrom Japan

Japan saw an estimated 2,156,900 foreign visitors in August, which represents 85.6 percent of the level in the same month in 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, government data showed Wednesday.

A recovery trend continued, with the rate surpassing 80 percent for the first time, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Visitors from mainland China totaled 364,100 last month, or 36.4 percent of the pre-pandemic level, and were up by about 50,000 from July. The Chinese government lifted restrictions on Japan-bound group travel for its citizens on Aug. 10.

The Japan Tourism Agency a...