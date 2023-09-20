U.S. drops anti-whaling wording opposed by Japan in Indo-Pacific pact

Newsfrom Japan

The United States has abandoned efforts to include anti-whaling language in its Indo-Pacific trade pact following fierce opposition from Japan, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The resolution of the main point of contention between two key members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework has paved the way for a comprehensive agreement to be reached at a summit in San Francisco in November. After withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission in 2019, Japan resumed commercial whaling in waters off its shores. The inclusion of anti-whaling language in the trade pact would ha...