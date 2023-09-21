Japan PM vows to begin outlining new economic steps next week

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Wednesday to begin outlining early next week the pillars of a new economic stimulus package that he described as “drastic,” as Japan’s economy has shown few signs of achieving a sustainable growth path.

At a press conference during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Kishida said fresh economic measures would include steps to respond to sharp price hikes, promote wage and investment growth, and mitigate the adverse effects of a declining population.

Kishida added his government is aiming to finalize the package by the end of October and submit a draft su...