Tokyo stocks down on U.S. rate hike fears, Japan yield at 10-yr high

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve will prolong its policy of monetary tightening, while the 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit its highest level in 10 years.

The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds briefly rose to 0.745 percent, the highest level since September 2013, tracking a climb in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 376.06 points, or 1.14 percent, from Wednesday to 32,647.72. The broader Topix index was down 18.54 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,387.46.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were...