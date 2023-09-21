Putin confirms China visit in Oct., supports infrastructure project

Newsfrom Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he has accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China in October for an international forum on Beijing’s signature Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative, Russia’s Tass news agency said.

In a meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in St. Petersburg, Putin expressed his support for the infrastructure project, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, saying it “harmonizes our ideas to create a vast Eurasian space” and is fully in line with the interests of Moscow and Beijing, the agency said.

Putin also told Wang th...