Tokyo Game Show kicks off with record 787 exhibitors from 44 regions

The Tokyo Game Show, one of the world’s biggest gaming events, kicked off near Tokyo on Thursday with a record 787 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, offering game lovers the chance to enjoy pre-release titles and virtual reality consoles.

Around 20,000 visitors are expected at the four-day annual extravaganza, occupying the whole of Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba for the first time in four years, following the lifting of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events can also be accessed online, according to organizer Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Ass...