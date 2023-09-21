Baseball: Patchy Senga picks up 12th win as Mets defeat Marlins
Kodai Senga was not at his best but tossed six innings of two-run ball to earn the 12th win of his MLB rookie season as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 Wednesday.
Senga (12-7) allowed seven hits with two walks as the right-hander let the Marlins reach in all six innings he pitched at loanDepot Park, but left the mound with a 4-2 lead.
Mark Vientos had a solo home run in the second inning and another in the sixth for the Mets, sandwiching a two-run third when the Marlins gave up one of the runs on two throwing errors.
Mets right fielder Jeff McNeil helped Senga with two fine pieces...