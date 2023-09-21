Tokyo stocks fall on U.S. rate hike fears, Japan yield hits 10-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday, weighed down by concerns over prolonged monetary tightening in the United States, while Japan’s benchmark long-term interest rate rose to a 10-year high.

The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds rose to 0.745 percent, the highest level since September 2013, tracking an increase in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, ahead of the Bank of Japan announcing on Friday the outcome of its two-day policy meeting.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 452.75 points, or 1.37 percent, from Wednesday at 32,571.03, extending its losing streak to three days. The broader...