China’s Xi to attend Hangzhou Asian Games’ opening ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou this weekend and will welcome foreign guests, including Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Other leaders and top officials from participating countries set to attend Saturday’s ceremony also include South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a North Korean delegation led by sports minister Kim Il Guk left Pyongyang on Tuesday to t...