Studio Ghibli to become Nippon TV subsidiary

Newsfrom Japan

Studio Ghibli Inc., the production company of anime director Hayao Miyazaki, is set to become a subsidiary of Nippon Television Network Corp., with the major Japanese broadcaster aiming to help manage the studio, the companies said Thursday. Nippon Television plans to acquire 42.3 percent of voting rights at an undisclosed price on Oct. 6 to become the studio's leading shareholder. It said it aims to build on its longtime relationship with the company, which has included its airing of many of the studio's films starting with "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" in 1985. With board member Miyaz...