Okamoto's A-bomb mural in Tokyo to be restored

A giant mural by late artist Taro Okamoto installed near Tokyo's Shibuya Station, which depicts the moment an atomic bomb explodes, will undergo extensive restoration work spanning several years, his memorial foundation said Thursday. The "Myth of Tomorrow," a 5.5-meter by 30-meter mural installed on the wall of a walk-through at the station in 2008, has been experiencing issues such as cracks, peeling, and discoloration, according to the Taro Okamoto Memorial Foundation for the Promotion of Contemporary Art. The first phase of the restoration work, beginning from the right side of the piece, ...