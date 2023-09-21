Event for Japan-China friendship’s 45th anniv. to be held in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

A group formed by Japanese economic and political leaders dedicated to maintaining good relations between Japan and China is planning to hold a reception in Tokyo next month to commemorate 45 years since the enactment of a bilateral treaty of peace and friendship, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Although it is not clear whether Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend the ceremony slated for Oct. 23, whether he and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange messages of friendship to mark the occasion will likely be a focal point amid soured bilateral relations, according to the sources.

The anniv...