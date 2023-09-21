IT giants warned over low pay to press in online news distribution

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Fair Trade Commission warned Google and other tech giants on Thursday that using news content from news media on their online platforms without proper compensation could potentially violate antimonopoly laws. The warning comes amid growing global concerns that these platforms are generating substantial revenue from the internet distribution of news, while news media operators, including newspapers, magazines and broadcasters, seem to be grappling with exploitation due to inadequate compensation. In its report released on the same day, the fair trade body highlighted six potential viola...