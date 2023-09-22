Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, ahead of BOJ policy outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street, while investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the two-day Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 370.79 points, or 1.14 percent, from Thursday to 32,200.24. The broader Topix index was down 23.07 points, or 0.97 percent, at 2,360.34. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by wholesale trade, electric power and gas, and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.64-67 yen compared ...