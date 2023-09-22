URGENT: No options excluded in tackling forex volatility: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan does not rule out any options in countering excessive volatility in foreign exchange markets, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday, adding the government is monitoring developments with a heightened sense of urgency.

Speaking at a press conference amid the yen’s recent weakness, Suzuki said Japan is in close communication with other nations such as the United States, adding that the monetary authorities share the view that excessive forex volatility is undesirable.