Tokyo stocks lower in morning ahead of BOJ policy meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street, as investors remained wary ahead of the results of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 283.57 points, or 0.87 percent, from Thursday to 32,287.46. The broader Topix index was down 19.53 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,363.88.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and iron and steel issues.