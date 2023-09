Nikkei falls for 4th day amid wariness over BOJ chief remarks

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index on Friday extended its losing streak to four days as investors remained wary over remarks due to be made by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, after the central bank kept intact its ultraloose monetary policy as widely expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 168.62 points, or 0.52 percent, from Thursday at 32,402.41. The broader Topix index finished 7.14 points, or 0.30 percent, lower at 2,376.27. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and nonferrous metal issues.