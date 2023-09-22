Controversial U.S. livestreamer arrested over trespassing in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

An American man known for streaming provocative videos has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a construction site in Osaka in western Japan, police said Friday. Ramsey Khalid Ismael, 23, known as "Johnny Somali" on YouTube, was arrested with another American, Jeremiah Dwane Branch, 24, who says he is a university student, according to police. Ismael's videos include those in which he makes light of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and makes racist comments about Japanese people. The two men allegedly made an unauthorized entry into a hotel construction site in Osaka's Chu...