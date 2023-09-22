Baseball: Fighters' Kanemura makes things hard for Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Shoma Kanemura protected a first-inning lead for 6-2/3 innings as the Nippon Ham Fighters dealt the playoff-chasing Rakuten Eagles a 3-0 loss Friday in the Pacific League. The Eagles' loss at their home park, Sendai's Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi, left them trailing the third-place SoftBank Hawks by two games in the battle for the PL's third and final playoff spot. Kanemura (2-1) allowed three hits and two walks in his first major league game since April 18. Having struck out six or more batters in each of three early-season starts, Kanemura struck out just three but was in complete contr...