Japanese startup to develop refueling satellite for U.S. Space Force

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese startup Astroscale Holdings Inc. said Friday it has won a $25.5 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop a satellite capable of providing in-space refueling services to other satellites. Astroscale, a Tokyo-based company founded in 2013, aims to provide "on-orbit services," such as refueling, that would extend the service life of satellites, and the removal of space debris. A feature likely to have been among the capabilities considered of high value by U.S. Space Systems Command, the premier space capability delivery organization of the U.S. Space Force, is the company's...