Football: Nadeshiko Japan steamroll Argentina 8-0 in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Star playmaker Yui Hasegawa and second-half substitute Kiko Seike each bagged a brace for Japan in an 8-0 demolition of Argentina on Saturday. Playing their first match since reaching the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Nadeshiko Japan were in total control from the start of the international football friendly at Kitakyushu's Mikuni World Stadium. Manager Futoshi Ikeda's side had effectively ended the contest by halftime, taking a 4-0 lead into the break. They dominated possession and took 24 shots in the match, 13 on target, while allowing just a solitary,...