Baseball: Suekane, Carp overpower Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Suekane homered twice and drove in three runs to help the Hiroshima Carp to a 7-3 victory over the Yomiuri Giants in a game with postseason implications for both Central League clubs. Suekane's seventh-inning leadoff homer broke a 3-3 tie at Tokyo Dome and marked the second time he had given the Carp the lead. His eighth-inning solo homer gave the visitors a four-run cushion. The second-place Carp, in pole position to host the first stage of the CL climax series, moved two games ahead of the third-place DeNA BayStars, 4-3 losers to the Chunichi Dragons, and five games ahead of the fourth...