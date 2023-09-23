Football: Teenage sub Tawaratsumida clinches FC Tokyo win over Tosu

Newsfrom Japan

Late substitute Kota Tawaratsumida scored in the 87th minute to give FC Tokyo a 3-2 win over visiting Sagan Tosu in the J-League first division Saturday. Trailing 2-0 at the break, the hosts drew level thanks to goals from Adailton and Ryoma Watanabe before Tawaratsumida broke the deadlock at Ajinomoto Stadium with his maiden J1 goal. The 19-year-old winger tapped home near the back post after Tosu stopper Park Il Gyu parried a shot from Watanabe across the area. Tosu had the better of the early exchanges and took the lead on Yoichi Naganuma's 18th-minute volley, which was upheld after a video...