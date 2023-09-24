Football: Hatate, Maeda bag 1st goals of season in 10-man Celtic win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Reo Hatate and forward Daizen Maeda scored their first goals of the season in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as 10-man Celtic beat Livingston 3-0 away from home. Hatate scored a 14th-minute penalty to open the scoring before the visitors went a man down in the 28th minute after their keeper Joe Hart rushed off his line and wiped out Mohammed Sangare without touching the ball at the edge of the box. But Celtic doubled their lead in the 48th minute with Matt O'Riley tucking in the rebound after Maeda contrived to miss from a meter out following Kyogo Furuhashi's right-wing...