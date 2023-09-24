Japan to introduce new system on disaster info sharing from April

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will introduce a new communications system in April, enabling public authorities to share live images and other information, such as locations, in the event of a disaster, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday. The digitized system, led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, is expected to facilitate smoother communication and swift rescue and recovery efforts among organizations such as local governments, police, fire authorities and the Self-Defense Forces, according to the source. The absence of a cohesive system across various organizations has posed challeng...