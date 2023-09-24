Football: Lopes brace propel holders Marinos to vital win at Kashima

Newsfrom Japan

Anderson Lopes hit a clinical brace as Yokohama F Marinos came from behind to edge fellow title hopefuls Kashima Antlers 2-1 in the J-League first division on Sunday. Reigning champions Marinos entered having lost two with a draw against teams near the bottom of the table, but a vital win kept them a point behind leaders Vissel Kobe, who are on 55 points, with six fixtures left to play for both sides. Marinos will welcome Kobe at Nissan Stadium on Friday. "We always expect a tough game playing away to Kashima, and it was again the case today," Lopes said after their win at Kashima Stadium. "Bu...