Tokyo stocks open flat on U.S., Japan central bank policy divergence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened flat Monday, with gains spurred by the prospect of the Bank of Japan maintaining its ultraloose monetary policy offset by selling on concern over the potential for more interest rate hikes in the United States.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 21.66 points, or 0.07 percent, from Friday to 32,424.07. The broader Topix index was down 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,375.18.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, rubber product and information and communication issues, while decliners were led by bank, mar...