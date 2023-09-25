Tokyo stocks rise in morning on prospect of BOJ keeping easing policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, with gains spurred by the prospect of the Bank of Japan maintaining its ultraloose monetary policy for a while despite speculation that it could change course earlier than expected.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 187.92 points, or 0.58 percent, from Friday to 32,590.33. The broader Topix index was up 6.52 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,382.79.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, retail and food issues.