Football: Mitoma brace give Brighton win, Kubo scores for Sociedad

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma came on at halftime and scored a brace to guide Brighton to a 3-1 home win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Sunday while in Spain, Takefusa Kubo buried his fourth goal of the season for Real Sociedad.

After playing 86 minutes on Thursday in the Seagulls’ 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens in the Europa League, Mitoma made his first start on the substitute bench this term but hit the winner within 15 seconds of his introduction before bagging another, taking his season’s tally to three goals in the English top flight.

Brighton attacked straight from the second-h...