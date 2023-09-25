URGENT: Japan approves Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai, Biogen
Japan's health ministry on Monday approved the manufacture and sale of a drug for Alzheimer's developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co. and U.S. firm Biogen Inc. The new drug, known chemically as lecanemab, will be the first in Japan to both treat the underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease and slow its symptom progression.