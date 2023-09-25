Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak, exporters boosted by weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index snapped a four-day losing streak Monday, lifted by exporters as the yen weakened to an 11-month low versus the U.S. dollar amid the prospect of the Bank of Japan maintaining its ultraloose monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 276.21 points, or 0.85 percent, from Friday at 32,678.62. The broader Topix index finished 9.23 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 2,385.50.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceuticals, retail and food issues.